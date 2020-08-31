Stanford University to close most of campus to the public Tuesday to limit spread of COVID-19

The campus is being divided into zones to help limit the spread of the COVID-19.
Each zone has certain requirements to enter depending on the student, staff or faculty member's role.
There will be a few community zones for the public near the edge of the campus.
These include the Arboretum and the Stanford Golf Course.
Only a third of Stanford students will be on campus this semester.
