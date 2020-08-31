Stanford University to close most of campus to the public Tuesday to limit spread of COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6140441" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Starting this Tuesday, Stanford will be closing its campus to most of the public.The campus is being divided into zones to help limit the spread of the COVID-19.Each zone has certain requirements to enter depending on the student, staff or faculty member's role.There will be a few community zones for the public near the edge of the campus.These include the Arboretum and the Stanford Golf Course.Only a third of Stanford students will be on campus this semester.