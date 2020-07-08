STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Stanford University announced Wednesday that it is reducing its varsity athletics programs and staffing at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
Stanford will discontinue 11 of its varsity sports programs: men's and women's fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men's rowing, co-ed and women's sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men's volleyball, and wrestling. Additionally, 20 support staff positions are being eliminated as part of this realignment.
"Our goal is to provide excellent support and a world-class experience for our student-athletes in the sports that we offer," said Stanford in a statement. "Over time, however, providing 36 varsity teams with the level of support that they deserve has become a serious and growing financial challenge. We now face the reality that significant change is needed to create fiscal stability for Stanford Athletics, and to provide the support we believe is essential for our student-athletes to excel."
Here's Stanford's full announcement.
Stanford University says it will cut 11 of its varsity sports programs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News