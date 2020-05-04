Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: Front-line workers at San Mateo Medical Center receive 'Star Wars' themed welcome

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Health care workers at San Mateo Medical Center were greeted with a welcome fit for a Jedi on May 4 as a thank you for their heroic work caring for patients during the pandemic.

The Yoda hats, signs reading "Awesome You Are," and even a Sith-themed McGruff crime dog: Do you even need to ask what day it is?



RELATED: 'You can't thank them enough': New mural in SJ shares support for healthcare workers battling COVID-19

May 4 is celebrated by "Star Wars" fans across the galaxy every year thanks to the pun on the series's signature tag line "May the Force Be With You."

Sky7 captured the magic of the moment as medical staff changed shifts Monday Morning.

In addition to a number of "Star Wars" themed signs and freebies, firefighters and police officers from a number of agencies lined the hospital's entrance with their vehicles, delivering a thunderous round of applause as nurses and doctors changed shifts.

RELATED: World Health Day 2020: Take time to thank nurses on front lines of coronavirus crisis



Resident Nurse David Walters, coming off of a 12-hour shift, appreciated the show of support.

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: South San Jose neighborhood thanks front-line workers with street parade

"We work with the fire department and police department every night and we have a really great working relationship. We can't do our job without them so it's really nice to have them coming out here- and also the community," said Walters.

Representative Jackie Speier dressed as the congresswoman character Padme Amidala from the film series embracing the moment with a message of hope.

"This is the hospital that sees the sickest patients in the county, the hospital that's been here for the poor and the oppressed for so long. We wanted to make sure they were recognized," said Congresswoman Speier.

Recognition didn't stop with dignitaries. After hearing about the surprise on the Next Door app last night, San Mateo resident Loren Simon had to bring his kids out to share their gratitude.

RELATED: Coronavirus: First responders line up to honor health care workers in Santa Clara County

"It's going to be a really important time in their lives to remember what happened," said Simon.

"Thank you for saving lives and for staying for the late-night shifts," his 10-year-old daughter Reagan added.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan mateocoronavirus californiacoronavirusact of kindnesshospitalspandemicstar warscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19disneyhospitalhealth carenursesdoctors
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
WATCH LIVE: Newsom says Stage 2 of CA reopening starts as early as Friday
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
Golfers hit the links in SF as shelter-in-place restrictions ease
SoCal conducts beach sweeps after Newsom orders countywide closures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Newsom says Stage 2 of CA reopening starts as early as Friday
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
New rules for airline passengers at Mineta San Jose Intl. Airport
Coronavirus: Some restrictions relaxed, face coverings at SJC
Anonymous donor gives $1M to Santa Cruz hospital
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
Show More
East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier released from hospital
Golfers hit the links in SF as shelter-in-place restrictions ease
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Thin blue line' face masks spark controversy for SFPD
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
More TOP STORIES News