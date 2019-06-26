Business

Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads

This June 26, 2019, photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn't do enough to stop racist and violent content.

Starbucks says its actions were not part of the "#StopHateforProfit'' campaign, but that it is pausing its social ads while talking with civil rights organizations and its media partners about how to stop hate speech online.

The coffee chain joined a growing group of companies saying they'll pause ads on Facebook or social media more broadly, including Unilever, the European consumer-goods giant; Coca-Cola; Verizon and dozens of smaller companies.

