Starbucks will allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter shirts, pins

Black Lives Matter. We continue to listen to our partners and communities and their desire to stand for justice together. The Starbucks Black Partner Network co-designed t-shirts with this graphic that will soon be sent to 250,000+ store partners. pic.twitter.com/Wexb45RcTE — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 12, 2020

Starbucks is speaking out after reports of an alleged policy that bans its employees from wearing accessories or clothing related to the Black Lives Matter movement.Many on social media expressed their disgust and anger after learning about this alleged rule, calling on others to boycott Starbucks.In a statement to the ABC 7 Chicago I-Team, Starbucks said:"Know you've been following Starbucks as we continue to listen to our partners (employees) about how they want to take a stand for justice, while proudly wearing the green apron and standing united together. We will continue to work closely with community leaders, civil rights leaders, organizations, and our partners to understand the role that Starbucks can play, and to show up in a positive way for our communities.Starbucks stands in solidarity with our Black partners, community and customers, and understand the desire to express themselves. As our latest step towards this commitment, we are partnering with the Starbucks Black Partner Network and Black Starbucks leaders to make 250,000 shirts available to our company-operated partners in U.S. and Canada to affirm our support at this critical time in our history. This small effort allows us to abide by store policies that are designed to maintain a safe and welcoming sense of community. Until these shirts arrive in stores, partners will be able to wear their BLM pin or t-shirt in passionate support of their community and humanity.Rossann Williams, Roz Brewer and Zing Shaw penned a letter to partners this morning that shared more specifics. You can find it."Earlier this month, after the death of George Floyd, Starbucks said "We are committed to taking action, learning and supporting our Black partners, customers and communities."In 2018, the company faced intense scrutiny after two black men were arrested for sitting in a Philadelphia Starbucks without buying anything.After that incident, Starbucks closed more than 8,000 cafes across the U.S. to hold training for employees on recognizing hidden prejudices.Read Starbucks' full statement here: