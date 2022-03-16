starbucks

Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz returns to lead company on interim basis

Kevin Johnson said he will retire next month after five years as CEO and 13 at Starbucks.
By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups to reduce waste

SEATTLE -- Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is returning to lead the company on an interim basis after the coffee giant's chief executive announced his retirement.

Starbucks made the announcement Wednesday ahead of its annual meeting.

FILE - Howard Schultz speaks at an event to promote his book, "From the Ground Up," in Seattle on Jan. 31, 2019.

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File



Kevin Johnson said he will retire next month after five years as CEO and 13 at Starbucks. Johnson, a former executive at Microsoft and Juniper Networks, succeeded Schultz as CEO in 2017.

Johnson, 61, said he told the company's board last year that he was considering retirement. His most obvious successor had been Roz Brewer, the company's chief operating officer, but she left the company in February to become the top executive at Walgreens.

RELATED: Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups to reduce waste

Starbucks expects to name a permanent CEO by this fall. While Schultz leads the company, he will get $1 in compensation. Schultz, 68, is also rejoining Starbucks' board.

Investors cheered the news; the Seattle company's shares jumped 6% at the opening bell. The company's shares are down almost 30% this year as Starbucks struggles with higher labor and commodity costs and weaker sales in China.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessstarbucksu.s. & worldretirementcoffee
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STARBUCKS
Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi all suspend business in Russia
Starbucks planning more price hikes this year
Pistachio Latte is back on the Starbucks winter menu
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Highly-transmissible omicron subvariant increasing in CA
East Bay mother faces first degree murder in death of 8-year-old
Person killed on BART tracks between Dublin and Pleasanton stations
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Police investigating deadly shooting in Fremont neighborhood
Show More
Labrador remains most popular dog in SF, AKC list shows
San Jose anticipates economy boost from upcoming conventions
Hillsborough police release video of burglars caught on camera
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
Is the US about to experience another COVID uptick? What experts say
More TOP STORIES News