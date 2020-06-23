CA AG's office declines to conduct independent review of Vallejo PD shooting, killing of 22-year-old man, Solano Co. DA says

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Families of victims shot and killed by Vallejo police officers spent the Monday afternoon outside the Solano County District Attorney's Office demanding the DA prosecute officers or recuse herself.If these families didn't know each other before, they do now."We're all members of a club that nobody wants to be a part of," said Kori McCoy, Willie McCoy's brother.Each family member is connected in some way to a person a Vallejo police officer shot and killed. All of them demanding Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams prosecute the officers or recuse herself."It's letting them know that we're not going nowhere," said Paula McGowan, Ronell Foster's mom.In 2018, Vallejo police shot Foster in the back, she says because he didn't have a headlight on his bicycle. The Vallejo Police Department has said Foster wrestled a flashlight away from an officer and was about to attack him with it."That's how you teach somebody by killing them," said McGowan.The Solano County District Attorney's Office found the use of force justified.In 2019, officers shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times at a Taco Bell drive-through where he had fallen asleep with a gun in his lap. The Vallejo Police Department says he appeared to be reaching for the gun as he woke.The Solano County District Attorney's Office has still not made a decision about the case."We know 15 months has gone by the family should have a right to know whether you're going to do this or not," said Attorney John Burris.The newest members of this club, Sean Monterrosa's family, his sisters had just buried him Friday."We wanted to take a week off but we realized there's no time to take off," said Michelle Monterrosa.The Vallejo Police Department says Monterrosa dropped to a kneeling position and placed his hands above his waist revealing what the officer who shot him believed to be the butt of a handgun. It turned out to be a hammer.The Solano County District Attorney tells ABC7 News the Attorney General's Office recently declined to conduct an independent review of the case."Due to the overwhelming amount of public interest into the officer-involved shooting of Sean Monterrosa, members of the community, city officials, and state officials have all requested the California State Attorney General's Office step in and conduct the investigation and review of this case. Our office has consulted with the Attorney General's Office regarding an independent investigation in order to restore public trust. The Attorney General's Office recently declined to conduct an independent review of the case," wrote Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams in an email to ABC7 News.The families did not have access to the DA's office Monday without an appointment.In the emailed statement to ABC7 News, Abrams also wrote, "We understand the anger and frustration that many are feeling in our community and we strongly support the right to speak up and peacefully protest issues that are important to our community."