State investigating 2 incidents involving new MUNI trains

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A video obtained by the San Francisco Examiner clearly shows a woman being dragged across the Embarcadero Station platform when her hand got stuck between the doors. It happened on April 12.In a statement, Muni officials say, "The new trains are safe. They operate as designed and meet all industry safety standards and were certified by the CPUC (California Public Utilities Commission)."However, the CPUC is now looking into the case."We are aware of the incident and are investigating what occurred and why," says Terrie Prosper, spokesperson for the CPUC.A safety edge is being added to all the doors on the new trains. Seven trains already have them, no timeline on when the rest of the fleet will get the new feature.San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney says the board is now holding off on giving MUNI the $62 million they asked the city to fast track-- to get them 151 new trains. The Siemens-made trains were first rolled out in 2017."Of course, we want to see exactly what they are going to do for further testing, what sort of additional safety measures they can add to the cars. How we can trust that they are going to get it right. And then, a timeline for how we move forward if we move forward," he said.Mayor London Breed says she has seen the video but says she doesn't have enough information to call for the trains to be taken out of service."Of course my impression is that it was upsetting and we need to respond to that right away so we can make sure that doesn't happen to anyone again," she said.