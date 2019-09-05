Statewide manhunt underway after Merced County sheriff's detective shot

A manhunt is on for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on a Merced County sheriff's detective near Dos Palos.

"We're speaking with witnesses and have several officers out in the area looking for this guy," says Merced County Sheriff's Officer deputy Daryl Allen.

Multiple agencies are on the search for 52-year-old Guadalupe Lopez Herrera.

Investigators canvassed the taped-off property where the shooting occurred off Eucalyptus near Road 33.

Allen says the detective shot was investigating a domestic violence case involving Herrera.

"We had word he was hiding in this residence. It was on Sunday when this domestic violence occurred, deputies went out to investigate. In moments, shots were fired."

At least one struck the detective.

Officers believe Herrera could be driving a 2013 White GMC Sierra, CA Plate: 25599H1.

"They found the vehicle abandoned, and notified that he possibly carjacked somebody. They're currently looking for that vehicle," says Allen.

Several surrounding agencies quickly came to help, including California Highway Patrol, Merced County Fire officials, and the Los Banos Police Department.

"It's our top priority. We immediately respond to the scene, it's a public safety issue and we try to address it right away," says Commander Ray Reyna of the Los Banos Police Department.

The suspect remains at large, which is worrisome to residents who say the area is usually quiet.

"This is usually a quiet peaceful area all through here, so for somebody to do that, he's got major problems," says Lee Cripps, a resident.

As far as the deputy, officials say he was alert and in good spirits as he was flown to a Modesto hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
