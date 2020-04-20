Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: LAPD breaks up 50-person party in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- About 50 people gathered at a party that was later broken up in South Los Angeles Friday night, police said.

The stay-at-home order did not stop the group from gathering, defying physical distancing guidelines that have been put in place.

Video shows more than 150 at illegal SF nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
Los Angeles police officers responded to a call of a large gathering near 54th Street and Normandie Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said they recognized several gang members in the group.
Officers broke up the crowd and arrested one man for possessing a handgun.

Los Angeles residents are under physical distancing orders from the county and the state.

