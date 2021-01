Have plans to ring in 2021? A Bay Area doctor hopes you'll cancel them

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area doctor chose not to hold anything back in her assessment of the current handling of the coronavirus in the region."We're overwhelmed," says Dr. Dipti S. Barot, a primary care physician with LifeLong Medical Care."It's an overwhelming number of people who are getting sick. We're talking about whole families, husband, wife, kid. We're talking about people going into work and having multiple people at work who have infected each other," Dr. Barot told ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim on the daily program "Getting Answers". Dr. Barot recently authored a scathing testimonial in the Huffington Post , and she extended her sharp warning for those people choosing to go out and celebrate with friends, extended family or relatives on New Year's Eve."Missing them tonight is going to be a heck of a lot better than missing them forever," said Dr. Barot.She also handed out a bit of praise for those who are diligently following the Bay Area's stay-at-home order."We thank you for your sacrifice. Because you're saving lives. By staying home, you're saving lives."