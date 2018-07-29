FIRE

Steele Fire burning in Napa County near Lake Berryessa destroys 8 structures

Steele Canyon Road is now open at Capell Valley Road to Carlson Drive in Berryessa Highlands as fire crews continue to make progress against the Steele Fire, according to Cal Fire. (KGO-TV)

LAKE BERRYESSA, Calif. --
Steele Canyon Road is now open at Capell Valley Road to Carlson Drive in Berryessa Highlands as fire crews continue to make progress against the Steele Fire, according to Cal Fire.

The fire near Lake Berryessa, which has destroyed eight structures and damaged one more, remains 50 percent contained. It has burned 150 acres.

The Berryessa Highlands area is about 14 miles north of Fairfield and 12 miles west of Winters in Napa County.

"Firefighting personnel and equipment will remain in the fire area for mop-up," Cal Fire said in an incident report.

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to struggle to get the upper hand against fires raging in Mendocino and Shasta counties.

The Ranch Fire off Highway 20 northeast of Ukiah and the River Fire north of Hopland each remains 5 percent contained and have burned 4,270 acres total. The Mendocino Complex fires have destroyed four residences.

The Lake County community of Lakeport remains under mandatory evacuation. Sutter Lake Hospital in Lakeport reported safely evacuating all 13 patients Saturday night.

The Carr Fire in Shasta County near Redding remains 5 percent contained and has burned 89,194 acres, destroying at least 517 structu4res and damaging at least 135 more.

