WATCH: Steph Curry recreates Instagram golf shot on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' says he thinks NBA might restart this summer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Warriors star Stephen Curry is keeping people entertained during the pandemic.

Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Splash Brother showed he can still come through in the clutch even from home.

Before recreating his trick shot he did previously on Instagram, Curry said he thinks the NBA season will resume this summer.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Stephen Curry makes call to ICU nurse at Oakland hospital to say thanks

He says with no fans in the arena, the TV audience may hear things that usually gets blocked by the crowd noise.

"Everybody has those mics on their jerseys sometimes, and they'll play like the inside tracks or whatever. But, this would take it to a whole another level," he said. "Just pure insanity of what we say on the court. What you know that trash talk that happens, even myself taking part in it."

Curry was on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the second season of his mini-golf show, "Holey Moley," which premieres next Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC7.
