NBA Playoffs: Warriors star Stephen Curry returns, will play Game 1 against Nuggets on ABC7

In the clip tweeted by the team, it shows Curry walking in blue suit at Chase Center, saying to the camera, "Ready to go. Let's get it, Dub Nation."
📍 #WarriorsGround
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed Curry's return this afternoon, saying," Steph will play. I can tell you that. I will not tell you if he's starting or how many minutes he is playing."
Steve Kerr says Curry is playing. But he won't be divulging his starting lineup as per usual. #DubNation
The #NBAPlayoffs are here!
Curry has been away for one month, missing the rest of the regular NBA season after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 while playing against the Boston Celtics.
But now, the NBA all-star is back tonight for the first game of the NBA playoffs airing on ABC7.
