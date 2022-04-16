NBA Playoffs: Warriors star Stephen Curry returns, will play Game 1 against Nuggets on ABC7

Steve Kerr says Curry is playing. But he won't be divulging his starting lineup as per usual. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/f1YrLH2EV2 — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 16, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- He's back! In a video tweet on Saturday, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shows he is "ready to go" and play Game One of the NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.In the clip tweeted by the team, it shows Curry walking in blue suit at Chase Center, saying to the camera, "Ready to go. Let's get it, Dub Nation."Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed Curry's return this afternoon, saying," Steph will play. I can tell you that. I will not tell you if he's starting or how many minutes he is playing."Curry has been away for one month, missing the rest of the regular NBA season after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 while playing against the Boston Celtics.But now, the NBA all-star is back tonight for the first game of the NBA playoffs airing on ABC7.