NBA Playoffs: Warriors star Stephen Curry returns, will play Game 1 against Nuggets on ABC7

By and Justin Mendoza, Casey Pratt

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- He's back! In a video tweet on Saturday, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shows he is "ready to go" and play Game One of the NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.

In the clip tweeted by the team, it shows Curry walking in blue suit at Chase Center, saying to the camera, "Ready to go. Let's get it, Dub Nation."



Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed Curry's return this afternoon, saying," Steph will play. I can tell you that. I will not tell you if he's starting or how many minutes he is playing."

Curry has been away for one month, missing the rest of the regular NBA season after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 while playing against the Boston Celtics.

But now, the NBA all-star is back tonight for the first game of the NBA playoffs airing on ABC7.


