stephen curry

Warriors star Stephen Curry talks future of NBA, 'Holey Moley' show and more

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry opens up about the future of the NBA, home schooling his kids during the coronavirus pandemic, and of course, his new show "Holey Moley II: The Sequel" on ABC.

Curry spoke with ABC's TJ Holmes Thursday on Good Morning America.

WATCH: Stephen Curry recreates Instagram golf shot on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

"Holmes: How's the home schooling going?"

"Curry: It's going better now, I got a bad review from my second grader. She said 'you gotta go back to the drawing board'. You have to have some kind of graciousness with yourself, it's hard."

Curry also revealed one of the most challenging parts about being home during the pandemic.

"For my kids, trying to keep them as engaged as possible, keep them stimulated because this is as hard on them as it is for anybody," Curry added.

The NBA season was suspended in March. The league is trying to find a way to safely resume this summer.

RELATED: Warriors star Stephen Curry launches COVID-19 resource page

"Holmes: Would you be okay playing with or against a guy that you knew tested positive for COVID19?"

"Curry: Oh that'd be tough. I mean, that's one of the things that you're having to address because that is a real scenario. If you try to play and there is no vaccine, there's no way to really guarantee nobody's going to get it. I think if you are at a place where everybody says yeah we're ready to play and then they know what they're committing to. And if not, it doesn't make sense, then you won't see a ball bounce."

Even without basketball, Curry is giving sports fans a sports fix. "Holey Moley", the most insane miniature golf battle on television returns to ABC Thursday night.

"It's putt-putt on steroids," said Curry. "It's a mixture of comedy. It's great family fun, but it's miniature golf at its root," said Curry.

Don't miss the big season premiere of "Holey Moley II: The Sequel" on May 21 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgmaentertainmentnbagolden state warriorsabcgolfstephen curry
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
In 'The Last Dance,' Warriors find similarities with Michael Jordan's Bulls
WATCH: Steph Curry recreates Instagram golf shot on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Stephen Curry launches COVID-19 resource page
Stephen Curry makes call to ICU nurse at Oakland hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suicides on the rise amid stay-at-home order, Bay Area doctors say
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Severely entangled humpback whale rescued
WATCH TODAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
Study: Black COVID-19 patients nearly 3 times more likely to be hospitalized
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Facebook to allow employees to work from home for the rest of 2020
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Grant aims to help minority businesses in Oakland survive COVID-19
Here's what needs to happen to reopen CA schools
More TOP STORIES News