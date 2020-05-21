Warriors star Stephen Curry talks future of NBA, 'Holey Moley' show and more

Curry spoke with ABC's TJ Holmes Thursday on Good Morning America.
"Holmes: How's the home schooling going?"
"Curry: It's going better now, I got a bad review from my second grader. She said 'you gotta go back to the drawing board'. You have to have some kind of graciousness with yourself, it's hard."
Curry also revealed one of the most challenging parts about being home during the pandemic.
"For my kids, trying to keep them as engaged as possible, keep them stimulated because this is as hard on them as it is for anybody," Curry added.
The NBA season was suspended in March. The league is trying to find a way to safely resume this summer.
"Holmes: Would you be okay playing with or against a guy that you knew tested positive for COVID19?"
"Curry: Oh that'd be tough. I mean, that's one of the things that you're having to address because that is a real scenario. If you try to play and there is no vaccine, there's no way to really guarantee nobody's going to get it. I think if you are at a place where everybody says yeah we're ready to play and then they know what they're committing to. And if not, it doesn't make sense, then you won't see a ball bounce."
Even without basketball, Curry is giving sports fans a sports fix. "Holey Moley", the most insane miniature golf battle on television returns to ABC Thursday night.
"It's putt-putt on steroids," said Curry. "It's a mixture of comedy. It's great family fun, but it's miniature golf at its root," said Curry.
Don't miss the big season premiere of "Holey Moley II: The Sequel" on May 21 at 9 p.m. on ABC.
