Will Warriors Stephen Curry be ready for Game 1 against Nuggets? Hear from the MVP himself

The reigning scoring champion says he "sees the light at the end of the tunnel."
SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry threw down a two-handed slam dunk during practice, then said he was optimistic about his chances of being on the court again for Golden State's playoff opener Saturday against Denver.

Curry took a key step in his recovery from a sprained ligament in his left foot when he scrimmaged Thursday. If he plays in Game 1, "for sure I'll start," Curry said.

"I see the light at the end of the tunnel," Curry said after an extensive, hours-long workout.

The reigning scoring champion participated in three six-minute stretches in full team scrimmaging work then his full individual shooting routine, too. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Monday.



Coach Steve Kerr also is hopeful of having Curry in the opener against the Nuggets at Chase Center. Curry's foot is still tender four weeks later and he also dealt with a bone bruise that had him in a walking boot.

"There's a confidence that the whole team gets when Steph is playing," Kerr said. "And then I think there's a confidence that comes with the continuity and familiarity of groups that have been together and been through a lot of experience, playoff experiences together."

RELATED: Warriors welcome Stephen Curry back to practice for first time since straining left foot

It would be the first time all season the Warriors' four postseason veterans are healthy and available - Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson.

"Steph looked like himself. He just gives everybody a lift, just his presence on the court," Thompson said. "Great to have him out there."

The 34-year-old Curry was injured March 16 at home against Boston and Golden State went 6-6 without him, though the Warriors found their rhythm and won the final five regular-season games.

Curry has long shown a knack for being able to come back from injuries and immediately return to dominant form.

"It's just who he is on a human level, it's the wealth of expertise and confidence built over time," Kerr said.

