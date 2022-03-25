Society

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the meme-favorite GIF, has died

By TALI ARBEL
EMBED <>More Videos

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF, has died

Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, has died. He was 74.

His wife, Kathaleen, said Thursday in a phone interview that he died of COVID on March 14.

Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF, which decades after its creation became omnipresent in memes and on social media, often used as a cheeky representation of a cultural moment.

Wilhite was working at CompuServe in 1987 when he invented the GIF. "I saw the format I wanted in my head and then I started programming," he told The New York Times in 2013, saying the first image was an airplane and insisting that the file had only one pronunciation - a soft "G," like Jif peanut butter. Those using the hard "G," as in "got" or "given," "are wrong," he said. "End of story."

In that interview, he said the '90s-era dancing baby GIF is a favorite of his.

"There's way more to him than inventing GIF," Kathaleen Wilhite said of her husband, who loved trains, with a room dedicated to them in the basement of their house with "enormous train tracks," as well as taking camping trips. Still, even after he retired in 2001, "he never stopped programming," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyinternetmemegifcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Volunteer pianist graces South Bay hospital with sweet melodies
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Shooting victim identified as 20-year-old Lafayette resident
Suspect arrested in 1993 San Carlos cold case murder
Sonoma, Mendocino, part of Napa counties near 'Extreme Drought'
Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC over Russia collusion allegation
Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Pres. Biden's sports council
Show More
Port Neches school faces backlash following Disney performance
Ukrainians claim to have destroyed large Russian warship in Berdyansk
Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners
Warriors' Andre Iguodala discusses new podcast 'Point Forward'
'Live' preps for 'After Oscars Show' that has become annual tradition
More TOP STORIES News