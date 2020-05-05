A man of many talents, Warriors' Steve Kerr joins virtual improv comedy show

Recently, Coach Kerr joined the With Authority podcast to fill us in on how he's been managing during the quarantine. We talked about the
Warriors, his career both as a player and coach, comparisons between Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan and some of his off the court passions.
WATCH: Steve Kerr joins ABC7's With Authority podcast
Turns out, Kerr is passionate about improv comedy and was recently asked to act in a virtual show put on by The Second City in Chicago.
.@warriors head coach @SteveKerr starring on @TheSecondCity improv... Yes, you read that correctly. Here's Coach to explain. #ABC7Now #DubNation pic.twitter.com/eQtPOVotbM— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 30, 2020
"It was fun, we basically had a set-up similar to this (video call)," said Kerr.
He played an online doula, helping coach a woman through a delivery over the phone.
"A couple of rehearsals and some read-throughs and the beauty of it is they can edit and put together," said Kerr.
We talked w/ @warriors head coach @SteveKerr for more than 40 minutes on the latest #WithAuthority podcast. It's an amazing watch/listen! Here's his feelings on #TheLastDance #ABC7Now #DubNation— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) May 1, 2020
VIDEO https://t.co/bYl1M0keqf
AUDIO https://t.co/PggW2OgwXY pic.twitter.com/2S575kouzk
At the of the improv sketch, the 8-time NBA champion helped through a successful delivery and said, "That's what I do, I motivate."
Turns out Coach Kerr's winning coaching skills extend beyond the court.
It sure is coming out tonight! Watch comedy legend in the making @SteveKerr on The Last Show Left on Earth, streaming tonight at 6PT/8CT/9ET at https://t.co/ovZYfqpmkr.— The Second City (@TheSecondCity) April 30, 2020
