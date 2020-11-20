Personal Finance

Stimulus check update: IRS deadline to register approaching for those who don't file tax returns

Those who have not gotten check can claim income tax credit
By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO -- The stimulus check registration deadline is approaching for the millions of Americans who have not received their payment.

The IRS said deadline for those who do not normally file tax returns to register with the IRS is 3 p.m. EST Saturday. You can check the status of your stimulus check at IRS.gov.

Those who miss the deadline can claim a special tax credit next year, the IRS said.

RELATED: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
EMBED More News Videos

Here is a tutorial on how to use the non-filer page on the IRS website to get the status of your stimulus check.



The eligibility for the Recovery Rebate Credit is the same as for stimulus check, and the maximum credit is $1,200 for an individual or $2,400 for a married couple, with an additional $500 for each additional child.

The credit can be claimed Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR and the 2020 instructions will include a worksheet for the Recovery Rebate Credit.

For more information, visit IRS.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirsstimulus fundsu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 injured in 3-alarm fire at apartment building in SF
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Newsom orders curfew in CA
The highest Bay Area COVID-19 death rate is in this county
'People need to work!' East Bay restaurant responds to CA curfew
Bars, risky revelers, targeted in California's COVID-19 curfew
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Show More
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
Working from home? SF company designing innovative hideaway desks
Warriors' Bob Myers says there are 'more Klay memories to come'
Surgeon demonstrates what happened to Klay Thompson's Achilles
Chief talks transparency after police shooting near SF mall
More TOP STORIES News