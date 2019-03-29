Arts & Culture

Rock and roll legend Sting previews "The Last Ship" ahead of San Francisco run next year

EMBED <>More Videos

Rock and roll legend Sting is in the Bay Area to preview his Broadway musical "The Last Ship" which will arrive at San Francisco's SHN Golden Gate Theatre next year.

By Thomas M. Rizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rock and roll legend Sting is in the Bay Area to preview his Broadway musical "The Last Ship" which will arrive at San Francisco's SHN Golden Gate Theatre next year.

The story follows a community in North East England struggling to cope with the demise of the shipbuilding industry in the late 1980s.

"The Last Ship" is a political and personal musical inspired by Sting's own childhood, and uses songs from his 1991 concept album "The Soul Cages" as well as new original music.

"It's really a play about community. What does a community do when work disappears," said Sting. "This is not obviously limited to my town, but there's a malaise happening all over America, all over the West, all over the world ... it's about the importance of community sticking together."

An original production of "The Last Ship" was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 following its initial Broadway run.
It just enjoyed a sold-out run in the U.K., Ireland and Toronto.

"It's about now. Where do we go to from here?" asked the Grammy award-winning singer. "How do we repair the social contract? Because it's certainly broken. How do we repair politics? I don't know the answer to that, but the question has to be asked. And it should be asked in art."

Sting is slated to perform for the shows entire month-long residence. The show debuts February 20th, 2020 and runs until March 22, 2020.

Take a look below at a full list of musicals headed to San Francisco:

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL
SHN Golden Gate Theatre
December 3 - 29, 2019

THE LAST SHIP
SHN Golden Gate Theatre
February 20 - March 22, 2020

THE BAND'S VISIT
SHN Golden Gate Theatre
May 26 - June 21, 2020

MEAN GIRLS
SHN Golden Gate Theatre
June 30 - August 2, 2020

MY FAIR LADY
SHN Golden Gate Theatre
August 5 - 30, 2020

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
SHN Golden Gate Theatre
February 12 - February 16, 2020

THE BOOK OF MORMON
SHN Golden Gate Theatre
March 31 - April 26, 2020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uncategorizedsan franciscoirelandenglandmusicmusic newsarts & cultureu.s. & worldtheaterrock musicbroadwayrock and roll hall of fame
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARTS & CULTURE
SJ artist creates custom shoes to help give back to community
Oakland Zoo's painting giraffe celebrates birthday
'Last Black Man in San Francisco' chronicles Bay Area gentrification
Program helps veterans express themselves by using a paint brush
TOP STORIES
Flu hits South Bay schools late in the season
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
South Bay MMA fighter survives massive fall from highway 87
Bay Area lawmaker proposes reforms to college admissions following scandal
13-year-old arrested following explosion at South SJ school
Missing 2-year-old Richmond, mother found
U.S. says Grindr dating app is threat to national security
Show More
San Francisco sheriff won't run for re-election
Trump backs off Special Olympics funding cut
Wave of excitement falls over Oakland as A's take to the plate at home
Benicia refinery is down, so gas prices are up
VIDEO: North Bay pelted by hail during 'Significant Weather Warning'
More TOP STORIES News