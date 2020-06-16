Highway 1 closed after explosion, structure fire at Stinson Beach in Marin County, officials say

Marin County Fire and deputies with the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 9:40 a.m. in the area of Downtown Stinson Beach.
Deputies, @CHPMarin and @marincountyfire on scene of structure fire in the area of downtown Stinson Beach. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hvOOd9AFUr— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) June 16, 2020
The fire is under control, but clean-up is expected to last most of the day, Marin County Fire officials say.
Hwy 1 closed at Stinson Beach due to explosion & multi-structure fire. Fire under control, but clean-up expected to last most of day. Avoid area. #MarinCounty pic.twitter.com/b1JUQs8QA1— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) June 16, 2020
There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.