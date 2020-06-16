Highway 1 closed after explosion, structure fire at Stinson Beach in Marin County, officials say

Deputies, @CHPMarin and @marincountyfire on scene of structure fire in the area of downtown Stinson Beach. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hvOOd9AFUr — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) June 16, 2020

Hwy 1 closed at Stinson Beach due to explosion & multi-structure fire. Fire under control, but clean-up expected to last most of day. Avoid area. #MarinCounty pic.twitter.com/b1JUQs8QA1 — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) June 16, 2020

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Highway 1 is closed at Stinson Beach due to an explosion and multi-structure fire on Tuesday morning.Marin County Fire and deputies with the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 9:40 a.m. in the area of Downtown Stinson Beach.The fire is under control, but clean-up is expected to last most of the day, Marin County Fire officials say.There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.The public is asked to avoid the area.