Highway 1 closed after explosion, structure fire at Stinson Beach in Marin County, officials say

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Highway 1 is closed at Stinson Beach due to an explosion and multi-structure fire on Tuesday morning.

Marin County Fire and deputies with the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 9:40 a.m. in the area of Downtown Stinson Beach.



The fire is under control, but clean-up is expected to last most of the day, Marin County Fire officials say.



There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

The public is asked to avoid the area.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
