Stockton firefighter shot while battling fire, police say

This morning, while working a fire in the area of Aurora Street & Washington Street, a Stockton Firefighter was shot. The firefighter has been transported to an area hospital. There is no update on the firefighter’s condition. Officers have detained a subject at the scene. pic.twitter.com/5OxnDzHxKJ — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 31, 2022

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Authorities are investigating after a firefighter was shot while battling a fire in Stockton.Stockton police say fire crews were fighting a fire near Aurora and Washington Streets Monday morning when the shooting occurred.The firefighter was taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been released.Police say they had detained a person at the scene. Further information wasn't immediately available.