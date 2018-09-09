OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Stolen car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in San Jose

San Jose police are seen after an officer-involved shooting involving a Santa Clara police officer on Sunday, September 9, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in San Jose are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened after Santa Clara police officers chased a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers responded to Mayellen Avenue and Scott Street in San Jose around 5:20 a.m. to investigate the shooting.

RELATED: Police say off-duty Dallas officer fatally shot man after going into wrong apartment

Police say the suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No San Jose police officers were involved in the shooting. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Raul Martinez or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingshootingpolicepolice officerpolice chaseinvestigationSJPDsanta clara countyofficer involved shootingSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Police: Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after shooting
Trader Joe's shootout: LAPD releases new audio, video
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
More officer involved shooting
Top Stories
Napa County fire grows to 1,900 acres; containment at 10 percent
Golden State Warriors Senior Dance Team tryouts in Walnut Creek
Anti-Semitic flyers found at five East Bay synagogues
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Napa County fire burns 1,700 acres, threatens 180 homes
Parkland high school football team wins first game since tragedy
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
AccuWeather Forecast: Gradual cooling continues
Show More
Quarterbacks provide hope in 49ers-Vikings opener
Ship tows plastic clean-up system out of San Francisco Bay to Pacific Ocean
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake strikes near Oakland, USGS reports
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
More News