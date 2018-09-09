Stolen car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Police in San Jose are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened after Santa Clara police officers chased a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Officers responded to Mayellen Avenue and Scott Street in San Jose around 5:20 a.m. to investigate the shooting.
Police say the suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No San Jose police officers were involved in the shooting. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating the shooting.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Raul Martinez or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.