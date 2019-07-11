police chase

Stolen car goes airborne during high-speed-chase at Mineta San Jose International Airport

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A stolen car went airborne with sparks flying during a wild chase outside Mineta San Jose International Airport.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says the car is the same stolen vehicle involved in a pursuit that ended near the area of De Rose Way and Southwest Expressway in San Jose Tuesday night.

Investigators say three people ran out of the car.

Two suspects were arrested during the search, including Anthony Zavala. He was booked into the Main Jail on several charges, including felony evading, stolen vehicle, resisting/delaying arrest and possession of stolen property. A third suspect got away.

A 14-year-old girl was also cited for fleeing the scene and released to her custodial guardian, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say an innocent bystander was accidentally bitten by a K9 officer during the apprehension of one of the suspects. The bystander was transported to a local area hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say they confiscated an air soft pistol, a shaved key and a large quantity of stolen driver's licenses, passports, identification cards and credit cards in the suspect's vehicle.
