Coronavirus

Police: Man cited, released after stealing 1,000 masks, other medical supplies in Fremont amid pandemic

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was arrested, cited and then released Wednesday night after allegedly stealing 1,000 masks and other protective medical gear from a college campus in Fremont.

According to Fremont police, 35-year-old Brian Schulman stole wipes, gloves and masks from Unitek College, a nursing school with campuses across California.

The suspect was cited and released from police custody on a felony burglary charge.



The Fremont Police Department said the suspect was released due to a bail schedule set by the Judicial Council of California, which sets bail at zero for certain crimes.

RELATED: 7 people issued $1,000 tickets for violating COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, Santa Cruz police chief says

The new rule set by the council is aimed at reducing the California jail population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rule sets bail at zero for lower level felonies and most misdemeanors, according to the order.

