Van stolen from Fremont with 25 dogs inside reportedly recovered in Oakland

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a report that a van was stolen with 25 dogs in Fremont overnight.Both the van and dogs were reportedly recovered at 81st Ave. and Olive in Oakland on Monday.A woman said she was staying at the Extended Stay America when the van was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. She said she left the van running to keep the AC on for the dogs.The van contained a mix of rescue dogs and a couple of private dogs.The company is named D&J's Pet Transport. The van has temporary Florida license plate.Oakland police have at least one suspect in custody.The dogs have been located and are being taken into the care of animal control until owner arrives.