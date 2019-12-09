Van stolen from Fremont with 25 dogs inside reportedly recovered in Oakland

Police are investigating a report that a van was stolen with 25 dogs in Fremont overnight. (DD&J's Pet Transport)

By Julian Glover
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a report that a van was stolen with 25 dogs in Fremont overnight.

Both the van and dogs were reportedly recovered at 81st Ave. and Olive in Oakland on Monday.

A woman said she was staying at the Extended Stay America when the van was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. She said she left the van running to keep the AC on for the dogs.

The van contained a mix of rescue dogs and a couple of private dogs.

The company is named D&J's Pet Transport. The van has temporary Florida license plate.

Oakland police have at least one suspect in custody.

The dogs have been located and are being taken into the care of animal control until owner arrives.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fremontdogsanimals in perilanimal newsanimalsdogs stolenpuppy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
Pet owner issues warning after puppy eats mushrooms and dies
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
AccuWeather forecast: Widespread fog this morning, chance of rain tomorrow
WATCH IN 60: SFPD officer-involved shooting; BART fare evasion sweeps
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of deadly Orinda crash were cousins
Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa with cocaine
BART police cracking down on fare evaders at Embarcadero Station
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
Operation 7: Save A Life 2019
More TOP STORIES News