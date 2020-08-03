accuweather

What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?

Storm surge is defined as "abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, over and above the predicted tides," according to NOAA. As it reaches increasingly shallow waters, this powerful vertical movement of water is pushed ashore, AccuWeather explains. This causes flooding, especially when the coast juts inland, like on the Gulf Coast, where Hermine made landfall.

Floods from storm surges are particularly powerful and can be deadly, such as during Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathertropical stormstormhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather forecast: Seasonal today, temps tumble tomorrow
5 planets, crescent moon to light up night sky this weekend
Jupiter to dominate night sky July 13-14
Bright comet now visible to naked eye in July night sky
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Mateo Co. rolls back reopening, forces some businesses to close or pivot outdoors
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
2 Black educators say they were discriminated against in layoffs
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Coronavirus live updates: 13 PAC-12 athletes threaten to boycott football season
Tropical Storm Isaias near hurricane strength as it tracks toward Carolinas
Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19
Show More
Apple Fire scorches 20,516 acres in Riverside County
AccuWeather forecast: Seasonal today, temps tumble tomorrow
Sites fire burns 1,000 acres in Nor Cal, threatens 12 structures
Teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
SJ to invest in 11,000 hot spots for students
More TOP STORIES News