Stephen Curry, Make-A-Wish host fun day for kids at Hooptopia in SF

Sunday, Golden State tweeted videos from the outing at the Chase Center, showing Curry having a ball with his young fans.
The kids weren't just from the Bay Area. They were flown in from all across the country to meet their favorite player.
From shooting hoops and "flying" through the air to slam dunk a basketball, the kids got a glimpse of what it's like to be an NBA player and friend of their beloved number 30.
LOVE TO SEE IT @StephenCurry30 made the day for kids w/ @MakeAWish for a great day at Hooptopia at @ChaseCenter #ABC7Now #DubNation via @warriors pic.twitter.com/dzvMnL12zo— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 17, 2020
