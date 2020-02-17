stephen curry

Stephen Curry, Make-A-Wish host fun day for kids at Hooptopia in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors' Stephen Curry teamed up with Make-A-Wish to make several kids' dreams come true at Hooptopia in San Francisco.

Sunday, Golden State tweeted videos from the outing at the Chase Center, showing Curry having a ball with his young fans.

RELATED: Steph and Ayesha Curry surprise 2,000 people with holiday activities in Oakland

The kids weren't just from the Bay Area. They were flown in from all across the country to meet their favorite player.

From shooting hoops and "flying" through the air to slam dunk a basketball, the kids got a glimpse of what it's like to be an NBA player and friend of their beloved number 30.



Go here to see all the latest news, stories, and videos about Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscomake a wishgolden state warriorsmake a wishfun stuffbasketballchase centerstephen currycommunity
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
Stephen Curry talks future of NBA, 'Holey Moley' show and more
In 'The Last Dance,' Warriors find similarities with Michael Jordan's Bulls
WATCH: Steph Curry recreates Instagram golf shot on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Stephen Curry launches COVID-19 resource page
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News