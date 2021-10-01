Job opening: Multi-Skilled Presenter/Streaming Producer

KGO-TV, the ABC-owned station in San Francisco, is seeking a Multi-Skilled Presenter/Producer to take a lead role of the ABC7 Bay Area live streaming channel. We want someone who orchestrates delivery of the news of the day by producing and presenting it, as it happens. You will be able to book guests for live or taped interviews; shoot, write and edit creative segments; and mine social media for trending topics. You will be able to write and post segments on digital platforms.
The ideal candidate embraces new technology and is excited about producing a segment using multiple sources. You should be the kind of person who thrives in a non-scripted, live digital environment. You will be able to go "on-air" to ad-lib breaking news of all varieties on the live stream. Knowing how a story plays best on our website, in a newscast, on social media and on our streaming channel is also key to succeeding in this role.
You will be a great addition to the ABC7 News team if you are a hard-working, self-starter who is extremely curious and constantly keeps up with local and national news. In addition, you should be a strong multi-tasker who quickly pivots when breaking news happens and works well under deadline pressure. Having a connection to the Bay Area is a bonus.
ABC7 is committed to serving the local community with a mission to help Build a Better Bay Area. We welcome a respected, knowledgeable journalist with high standards and a positive attitude to join our team.
Responsibilities:
- Craft daily live reports and taped segments
- Pitch story ideas on a daily basis
- Communicate well with others in the newsroom when producing segments
- Collaborate with digital team members throughout the day
- Write clear and compelling copy
- Execute last-minute changes in high pressure situations
Basic Qualifications:
- Minimum of three years experience at a local news station as a reporter, digital producer, or news producer
- Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be flexible with working hours (nights, overnights, holidays) and adaptable to change
*Please include a link to your demo reel on your resume to be considered for this role*
Required Education:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience
Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 865858BR (Multi-Skilled Presenter/Streaming Producer); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.