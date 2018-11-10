SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating a string of six suspicious fires in an isolated area of Golden Gate Park.
Flames burned eucalyptus trees and dry brush near the polo fields just after 5:30 p.m. Friday night.
Another fire broke out at the same time near the casting pools.
Info on Golden Gate Park Fires over the past 24 hours- being investigated as Suspicious- Please call or e-mail us if you have any information: pic.twitter.com/eJplaLsd8C— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) November 10, 2018
Dozens of firefighters responded and got both fires under control in about 30 minutes.
Firefighters put out a third fire in the park after receiving a call just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the polo fields.
The fires ranged in sizes up to an acre.
Anyone with information regarding the fires should call the San Francisco Fire Department at (415) 920-2933.
