String of six suspicious fires under investigation in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating a string of six suspicious fires in an isolated area of Golden Gate Park.

Flames burned eucalyptus trees and dry brush near the polo fields just after 5:30 p.m. Friday night.
Another fire broke out at the same time near the casting pools.


Dozens of firefighters responded and got both fires under control in about 30 minutes.

Firefighters put out a third fire in the park after receiving a call just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the polo fields.

The fires ranged in sizes up to an acre.

Anyone with information regarding the fires should call the San Francisco Fire Department at (415) 920-2933.

