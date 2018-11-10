Info on Golden Gate Park Fires over the past 24 hours- being investigated as Suspicious- Please call or e-mail us if you have any information: pic.twitter.com/eJplaLsd8C — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) November 10, 2018

The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating a string of six suspicious fires in an isolated area of Golden Gate Park.Flames burned eucalyptus trees and dry brush near the polo fields just after 5:30 p.m. Friday night.Another fire broke out at the same time near the casting pools.Dozens of firefighters responded and got both fires under control in about 30 minutes.Firefighters put out a third fire in the park after receiving a call just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the polo fields.The fires ranged in sizes up to an acre.Anyone with information regarding the fires should call the San Francisco Fire Department at (415) 920-2933.