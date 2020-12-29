earthquake

Strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia -- A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit 46 kilometers (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb. Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some entire buildings.

The same area was struck by a 5.2 quake on Monday.

A resident takes a photograph of the damage caused by an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.



The regional N1 television reported live Tuesday from the town of Petrinja, which was hard-hit in the Monday quake, that a collapsed building had fallen on a car. The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris from the car, which was buried underneath. The report said a man apparently was in the car when the quake hit.

The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.

The same area was struck with a 5.2 quake on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattles south of Gilroy
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
2 earthquakes rattle Bay Area Tuesday morning
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Lake County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Californians may lose week of unemployment benefits
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Why younger Latinos are contracting COVID-19 in Sonoma Co.
Virtual New Year's Eve parties selling for more than $2K
Ceiling fans recalled after reports that blades became detached during use
Fate of Trump's $2K checks rests with GOP-led Senate
Auto shop owner speaks out on controversial COVID-19 promotion
Show More
COVID-19 updates: Pop-up testing site opens in Palo Alto today
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020
East Bay man raises $50k for cancer research with 1M-yard swim
Household gatherings are driving COVID-19 spread, data shows
More TOP STORIES News