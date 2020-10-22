Weather

Bay Area fire danger spikes with some of the most powerful winds of the season heading our way

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The wind could be big issue for most of the Bay starting this weekend, especially in the East Bay where gusts are expected to reach 50 mph in Oakland by Monday, ramping up critical fire conditions, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"I want to given you and update on an impending wind event," said Nicco. "It could be one of the strongest ones we've had so far this season. When we wake up Sunday morning there's going to be a lot of cloud cover around the marine layer, it's going to be kind of damp."

But the weather will take a turn when a "dry cold front rolls through and the winds increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours, especially across the North Bay, and then it just spreads everywhere Sunday night into Monday morning," added Nicco.

Some of those gusts include 44 mph in San Francisco, 36 mph in San Jose, 40 mph in Napa.

"This is a strong to extreme offshore wind event and it could rival the Kincaid Fire of last year and wine country fire on 2017," said Nicco.



"This won't be just a mountain and hill event, this is going to be an event that slides into the valleys and covers all of our neighborhood," said Nicco. "The winds will taper, but still stay around 25 to 35 mph Monday night into Tuesday morning."

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows the winds finally rolling away Tuesday afternoon.

"What also makes this a very dangerous event is we have historically dry fuel out there, that means the moisture content of the trees and the brush is historically low. So, they catch on fire faster," said Nicco.

Then there's the humidity. It will also drop as we head into Sunday evening with that cold front coming through.

"We get into single digit humidity levels on Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon and that's just going to reinforce and ramp up the critical fire conditions," said Nicco. "So, a real possible dangerous situation unfolding Sunday and Monday."
