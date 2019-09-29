Structure fire prompts evacuations in Sonoma County

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for people in the area near the intersection of Highways 116 and 121 at Arnold Dr.
The fire started just before 3 pm and has burned about 15 acres so far.
It is unclear if anyone is injured at this time.
The public is advised to avoid the area.
#BREAKING #fire @sonomasheriff mandatory evacuations Residents within 1 mile of the 3-way stop at Hwy 116 & Hwy 121 (aka Arnold Dr) are asked to leave immediately. #ArnoldFire— Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) September 29, 2019
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.