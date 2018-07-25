EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3824174" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A two-alarm fire on Marsh Creek Road in Clayton is burning at least one structure and threatening others.

Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm brush fire on Marsh Creek Road in Clayton. One structure is burning and several others are being threatened.The blaze is burning east of Mount Diablo, a few miles from Clayton.Immediate evacuations have been ordered this afternoon in the Marsh Creek Springs area east of Mt. Diablo due to a wildfire in the area, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff.