WATCH LIVE: Brush fire burning structure, threatening others in Clayton

CLAYTON, Calif. --
Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm brush fire on Marsh Creek Road in Clayton. One structure is burning and several others are being threatened.

The blaze is burning east of Mount Diablo, a few miles from Clayton.

Immediate evacuations have been ordered this afternoon in the Marsh Creek Springs area east of Mt. Diablo due to a wildfire in the area, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff.

