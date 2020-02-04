Student and sister killed in dorm shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas -- Texas A&M Commerce University's police department continues investigating a shooting they say appeared to be a targeted, isolated evernt.

Deja Matts, 19, a freshman at the university and her sister, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts were killed Monday when shots rang out at a residential hall on the campus.



The shooting at the campus, which is located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas, prompted a precautionary shelter-in-place.

According to university police, officers received a call at around 10:17 a.m. from a student who lives at Pride Rock, the campus' residence hall.

Officers found the bodies of Deja and Abbaney police said. A small child, Abbaney's 2-year-old son was also injured in the shooting. Police said the child was treated and released to family members.

The shooting also forced an elevated police presence on campus. Pride Rock and the surrounding areas remained blocked off after the shelter-in-place was lifted.

Police did not immediately indicate whether anyone was arrested or if they were looking for a suspect.

On Tuesday, through twitter, the university's police department announced that the shooting remains under investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies assisting.



Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.
