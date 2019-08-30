Student in custody after alleged threats to 'shoot up' Gunn High in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Police in Palo Alto have taken a 14-year-old student into custody in connection with making threats to "shoot up" Henry M Gunn High School on Thursday.

The student, who reportedly made threats online against the high school, was identified and safely taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

The student may also face criminal charges, police said.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., police noticed comments on the department's Instagram page concerning an individual who wrote they were going to "shoot up" the high school.

The high school is located at 780 Arastradero Road.

The profile used to make the threats had no identifying information on it, police said.

Detectives and school resource officers opened an investigation and were able to identify the suspect as a 14-year-old student of the high school.

At 8:40 p.m., police located the suspect at the suspect's home in Palo Alto and took the suspect into custody.

Police searched the student's residence and did not find any weapons.

Investigators said the threats appear to be unfounded, and the student had no real intent to carry out a shooting.

Detectives will be submitting the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the juvenile probation department for review for criminal charges, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palo altoschool threatschoolthreatguns
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 puppies stolen from SF shelter rescued, 2 suspects arrested
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
AccuWeather Forecast: Above average warmth this weekend
Barber asking for help to open barber college in East Oakland
With Authority: Joe Lacob and Kevon Looney of the Warriors
Cake lovers prepare to say goodbye to 'The Prolific Oven'
SF condo attack suspect denied bail, remains in jail
Show More
Hit-and-run in San Jose leaves bicyclist dead; police search for driver
Activists in SJ demanding beloved mural be restored
Oakland to ban street parking on narrow road
Commuters thrilled over plans to expedite South Bay BART expansion
Snow White helps boy with autism overwhelmed at Disney World
More TOP STORIES News