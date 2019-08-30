Student in custody after threats to 'shoot up' Gunn High in Palo Alto, police say

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Police in Palo Alto have taken a 14-year-old student into custody in connection with making threats to "shoot up" Henry M Gunn High School on Thursday.The student, who reportedly made threats online against the high school, was identified and safely taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.The student may also face criminal charges, police said.On Thursday at 6 p.m., police noticed comments on the department's Instagram page concerning an individual who wrote they were going to "shoot up" the high school.The high school is located at 780 Arastradero Road.The profile used to make the threats had no identifying information on it, police said.Detectives and school resource officers opened an investigation and were able to identify the suspect as a 14-year-old student of the high school.At 8:40 p.m., police located the suspect at the suspect's home in Palo Alto and took the suspect into custody.Police searched the student's residence and did not find any weapons.Investigators said the threats appear to be unfounded, and the student had no real intent to carry out a shooting.Detectives will be submitting the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the juvenile probation department for review for criminal charges, police said.