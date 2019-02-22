Ongoing police activity here at James Logan. One student stabbed and one student (suspect) missing. pic.twitter.com/tN7NfH7ALH — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) February 22, 2019

Update: one male student stabbed three times transported by ambulance per staff member here pic.twitter.com/JGkfFOjpsu — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) February 22, 2019

Breaking: James Logan HS on lockdown following school stabbing. Suspect is a student & has been identified to staff. Police have not officially released his name. I spoke with suspect’s mom by phone who says she can’t reach her son and doesn’t know what precipitated incident pic.twitter.com/GsRva9IqpX — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) February 22, 2019

A student at James Logan High School in Union City was stabbed three times on campus Friday, and another student has been identified as the suspect.Police are not releasing the suspect's name.The school, located at 1800 H Street, remains on lockdown.The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. His condition is unknown at this time.ABC7's Melanie Woodrow is on the scene.She spoke with the alleged suspect's mother, who says she cannot get ahold of her son.Police advised community members not to come to the school until the lockdown has been lifted so that officers can continue to investigate the situation.They said they will provide additional updates later.