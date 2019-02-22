James Logan HS student stabbed 3 times, suspect ID'd as another student

Union City police say they are investigating the stabbing of a student on campus at James Logan High School. (KGO-TV)

UNION CITY, Calif. --
A student at James Logan High School in Union City was stabbed three times on campus Friday, and another student has been identified as the suspect.

Police are not releasing the suspect's name.

The school, located at 1800 H Street, remains on lockdown.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. His condition is unknown at this time.

ABC7's Melanie Woodrow is on the scene.

She spoke with the alleged suspect's mother, who says she cannot get ahold of her son.

Police advised community members not to come to the school until the lockdown has been lifted so that officers can continue to investigate the situation.

They said they will provide additional updates later.

