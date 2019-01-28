18-year-old student stabbed near Mount Diablo High in Concord

EMBED </>More Videos

An 18-year-old Mount Diablo High School student was stabbed off-campus early Monday morning, according to firefighters. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
An 18-year-old Mount Diablo High School student was stabbed off-campus early Monday morning, according to firefighters.

The student said he drove himself to school after he was stabbed. He requested help in the parking lot and an ambulance transported him to the hospital in stable condition.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingschool stabbingConcord
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
San Jose police seek red truck driver after deadly hit-and-run
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco recalled due to listeria
Declining air quality in Bay Area today
NASA Ames in Mountain View welcomes back furloughed workers
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Accuweather Forecast: Week begins dry, ends wet
Former Giants owner Peter Magowan dies at age 76
Former Starbucks CEO considering presidential run
Show More
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
Kamala Harris talks border wall, debt-free college in Oakland rally
Snow pounds Midwest as region braces for coldest temperatures in decades
Christie says he warned Trump the Russia investigation would not go away
Woman re-arrested in Oakland hit-and-run that severely injured teen
More News