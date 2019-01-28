CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --An 18-year-old Mount Diablo High School student was stabbed off-campus early Monday morning, according to firefighters.
The student said he drove himself to school after he was stabbed. He requested help in the parking lot and an ambulance transported him to the hospital in stable condition.
