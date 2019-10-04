Students evacuated for bomb threat at Thornton Junior High in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. -- A middle school in Fremont was evacuated because of a bomb threat Friday morning, according to police.

The approximately 1,300 students at Thornton Jr. High School were dismissed from classes as of about 9 a.m., according to a statement from Fremont Unified School District.

They were evacuated from the campus and walked to the Cabrillo Shopping Center nearby to wait for their parents to pick them up.

Parents also had the option of giving permission for their children to walk home.

School district officials were working with AC Transit to provide bus transportation for students who need it.

Police and school district officials did not immediately provide additional details about how the school received the threat or whether any bomb was located.


