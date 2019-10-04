Students evacuated for bomb threat at Thornton Junior High in Fremont

Update for parents: Students will be walked to the Cabrillo Shopping Center west of campus where they can be picked up. Parents/Guardians may call their students to provide verbal permission for the student to walk home, otherwise they must be picked up at the shopping center. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) October 4, 2019

We are currently investigating the threat of a bomb on the campus of Thornton Jr. High. Students are safe and have been evacuated by Police & @FremontFire.

We are working with @USDFremont and will have more information for parents shortly. pic.twitter.com/NbeN29LZ9s — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) October 4, 2019

FREMONT, Calif. -- A middle school in Fremont was evacuated because of a bomb threat Friday morning, according to police.The approximately 1,300 students at Thornton Jr. High School were dismissed from classes as of about 9 a.m., according to a statement from Fremont Unified School District.They were evacuated from the campus and walked to the Cabrillo Shopping Center nearby to wait for their parents to pick them up.Parents also had the option of giving permission for their children to walk home.School district officials were working with AC Transit to provide bus transportation for students who need it.Police and school district officials did not immediately provide additional details about how the school received the threat or whether any bomb was located.