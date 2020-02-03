ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Administrators at Deer Valley High School in Antioch brought in grief counselors Monday to help students deal with the loss of a 16-year-old classmate over the weekend. The boy was shot Friday night in the parking lot of the school.
He has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 16-year-old Jonathan Parker.
RELATED: Antioch teen shot outside Deer Valley High School has died, officials say
"I didn't want to go to school because everyone is going to be all down, everyone at school is going to speak about it. It is not a good day for us," said Simon Tongi.
Officials say Deer Valley and Antioch had just played each other in a basketball game Friday night when a fight broke out in the parking lot. Police have not said why there was a fight.
"I was definitely scared. I actually went to the basketball game but had left just in time, like maybe 10 minutes before the shooting happened. I actually knew the guy, he was in my biology class," said Alexis Ware, who described him as funny and a good kid.
"I don't think I'll be going to a few games for a while and it is messed up because you are ruining fun for everyone else," she said.
Students created a memorial with balloons and candles in the parking lot of the school for the victim.
"When he passed away I was like, that's sad. He was only 16. He is literally my age. It was really unfortunate," said Tongi.
Police have not made any arrests.
Students mourn Antioch teen killed in shooting in Deer Valley High School parking lot
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More