Students mourn Antioch teen killed in shooting in Deer Valley High School parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Administrators at Deer Valley High School in Antioch brought in grief counselors Monday to help students deal with the loss of a 16-year-old classmate over the weekend. The boy was shot Friday night in the parking lot of the school.He has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 16-year-old Jonathan Parker."I didn't want to go to school because everyone is going to be all down, everyone at school is going to speak about it. It is not a good day for us," said Simon Tongi.Officials say Deer Valley and Antioch had just played each other in a basketball game Friday night when a fight broke out in the parking lot. Police have not said why there was a fight."I was definitely scared. I actually went to the basketball game but had left just in time, like maybe 10 minutes before the shooting happened. I actually knew the guy, he was in my biology class," said Alexis Ware, who described him as funny and a good kid."I don't think I'll be going to a few games for a while and it is messed up because you are ruining fun for everyone else," she said.Students created a memorial with balloons and candles in the parking lot of the school for the victim."When he passed away I was like, that's sad. He was only 16. He is literally my age. It was really unfortunate," said Tongi.Police have not made any arrests.