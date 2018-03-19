PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Students stage 'lie-in' at the White House to call for gun reform

EMBED </>More Videos

Members of Teens for Gun Reform demonstrated in front of the White House with dozens staging a lie-in to show solidarity with the victims of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. (WJLA)

Washington D.C.-area students staged a lie-in demonstration in front of the White House on Presidents Day calling for gun reform in the wake of the Florida school shooting that took 17 lives.

The organization, called Teens for Gun Reform, said in a statement, "We call on President Trump and leaders from both parties to finally act in the interest of America's youth and end these tragic mass shootings!"

Members of the group held signs and American flags while dozens lay on the ground in solidarity with the victims of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

A demonstration in Washington called the "March for Our Lives" is being organized for March 24 by students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the shooting occurred. Other demonstrations have also been planned by students around the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootinggun controlu.s. soccergun violencethe white houseprotestMarch for Our Lives
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
March for Our Lives student organizers speak out after another school shooting
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
Florida deputy who failed to confront school shooter gets pension
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News