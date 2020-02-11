Texting and driving isn't the only thing rideshare drivers are doing, study says

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- We all know texting and driving is a no-no, but it's especially bad when you realize your Uber or Lyft driver is typing while behind the wheel.

A new study from DriversEd.com shows:

  • 29% of riders say they have seen their rideshare driver reading or sending texts on their phone


  • 16% say they have seen the driver checking social media


  • 8% say they have seen the driver watching a video


  • 15% say they have had a driver who got road rage


  • 12% say they have suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs


    • Over 500 people responded to the survey across the country.

    Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.

    Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    houstontexting while drivinglyftrideshareuberstudydwi
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    New video shows helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
    Hwy 101 Peninsula express lanes project to begin tonight
    New Hampshire hopes to clarify Dems' unsettled contest
    Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
    Woman struck by vehicle near SF nightclub, man arrested
    7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions Wednesday
    AccuWeather forecast: Flirting with record warmth, breezes taper today
    Show More
    Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
    Santa Clara Co. to declare local health emergency due to coronavirus
    Heartbreaking testimony in Nia Wilson murder trial
    Mission District residents stunned at timeline for new mental health shelter
    Fear, anxiety sets in for cruise passengers under coronavirus quarantine
    More TOP STORIES News