Sports

49ers fans stock up on new apparel for Super Bowl 2020 in Miami

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers fans gathered in force at Levi's Stadium on Monday to pick up new apparel, following the team's dominating performance over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

"We love this team, we love these players, we love the whole franchise," said Healdsburg resident Wally Walsh, who visited the 49ers Team Store with his family.

At one point, the line outside the store was up to nearly 300 people, who waited in the winter cold as security and store associates managed the crowds to ensure a smooth shopping experience for fans once they made their way include. Customers didn't seem to mind the wait since many of them were still on a high from Sunday's game.

RELATED: 49ers roll past Packers to reach franchise's 7th Super Bowl

"Best experience I've had. I've been to a few games here, but this was like awesome. It was great. The energy was amazing," said Temecula resident Michelle Salazar.

EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco 49ers fans gathered in force at Levi's Stadium on Monday to pick up new apparel, following the team's dominating performance over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.



With the NFC Championship in hand, the 49ers will make their seventh trip to the Super Bowl. Team president Al Guido says although it's been an incredible run, there's still more work to be done.

RELATED: Tickets to watch 49ers in Super Bowl selling for thousands of dollars

"It was our largest crowd in our 73-year history last night, so obviously we hope we have one more in us," said Guido. "Our goal was to win the Super Bowl... always has been, always will be, and we haven't reached that pinnacle yet, but it feels pretty good right now."

"They have each other's backs, and that's the main thing you can do in life, as a community, and as a family," said McKinleyville resident Brandon Fike. "It's really cool to see, and they just continue to work hard and surprise people."

Go here for the latest news and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta clarasan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsnflnfl playoffssuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News