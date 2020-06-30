building a better bay area

How to keep kids safe while staying at home this summer

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- School is out, but we're still in a pandemic. With concerns over COVID-19, many families will opt to stay around the house this summer.

To keep the kiddos safe, Consumer Reports suggests creating a safe space. Make sure there aren't small magnets in reach, the cords on blinds can't be reached by little hands and the baby gate at the top of the stairs is locked.

Also make sure to always keep a close watch on the kids when they're playing in water. Consumer Reports recommends adults take turns with water watching duty.

And don't be distracted with your phone or anything else! Drowning can happen in very little water and is often quick and silent.

Stay focused so your family can have a fun and safe summer.

