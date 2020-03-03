Sunnyvale man accused of threatening mass shooting at UPS facility, police say

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- A UPS worker accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the Sunnyvale UPS facility where he worked has been arrested.

Thomas Andrews, 32, faces charges of criminal threats and weapons violations.

Police found over 20,000 rounds of ammunition, high capacity magazines, rifles, handguns, a shotgun, and body armor at his Sunnyvale apartment on Monday.

They also found several tactical backpacks near the front door, according to police.

Andrews was reportedly upset at his employer, but the details of his grievances are unknown.
