Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City versus San Francisco in battle of the fans

MIAMI (KGO) -- Just two days out from Super Bowl LIV 49ers and Chiefs fans have overtaken Miami. There's a lot of trash talk about the other team wearing red, but it didn't stop there.ABC7 News Reporter Julian Glover teamed up with ABC Kansas City KMBC reporter Emily Holwick to put the fans to the ultimate test to find out which is better: Kansas City or the Bay Area.