Super Bowl 2020: Palo Alto native, 49ers fan wins contest to earn free trip to Super Bowl 54

In fact, the National Football League was so impressed with his fandom, that they named him the San Francisco 49ers winner of the NFL 100 Experiences of a Lifetime contest.
"I'm totally excited to be here," Alcantar said. "I'm here with my girlfriend, Sylvia. We just landed here in Miami yesterday and the experience has been amazing."
RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: 49ers Faithful out in force at Super Bowl Experience in Miami
The contest asked fans from across the NFL community to submit a story and a picture explaining why they are super fans of their team.
Alcantar says that football brings his family together through wins and losses.
It was that love that made him the selection.
"Last time the 49ers won the Super Bowl back in 1994 in Miami, I remember watching the game with my dad and my brother," Alcantar said. "That's the first time that I became a 49ers fan."
Now, all these years later, San Francisco is back in the Super Bowl and Alcantar is along for the ride.
He will attend the NFL Honors as a special guest and has been enjoying the fun of the Super Bowl Experience since he arrived.
But that's not all.
He will also get a ticket to the game and a special surprise should the 49ers win it all.
RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: Official fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
"Right before the two-minute warning, I'm going to be on the field and be able to blast the confetti cannon all over the team to start the party."
That is of course if the team can get the victory.
Alcantar feels good about their chances.
"I have faith that my 49ers will win the game on Sunday," Alcantar said. "I'm just trying to prepare myself. It's going to be a dream. I'll probably start crying from excitement."
RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: NFL, Ocean Conservancy volunteers clean up Miami beach
For its 100th season, the league dedicated itself to the community and its fans.
Alcantar is grateful that he is one of those lucky fans.
"I want to thank the NFL for choosing me," Alcantar said. "I'm just so overwhelmed. It's an amazing experience that I will never forget for the rest of my life.
I guess that's why it's called the "NFL 100 Experience of a Lifetime".
Have fun at the big game, Francisco!
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl 2020 predictions: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs andwhy
- Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- 49ers' George Kittle describes being 'chest to chest' with The Rock on Opening Night, grades his new tequila
- 49ers running back Raheem Mostert describes grandpa's reaction to getting Super Bowl invite
- Super Bowl 2020: Staying in Miami? Here's how to spot a rental scam
- Super Bowl 2020: Official fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
- Hard Rock Stadium food to feature Miami classics, imported delicacies
- Funniest moments from 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night
- Strategies for scoring SuperBowl tickets on the secondary market
- #BayAreaUnite: Alook at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army sergeant
- Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area