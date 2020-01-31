Super Bowl 2020

Bay Area gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday, preparations and street closures planned

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is getting ready to watch the Niners do battle in Sunday's Super Bowl and preparations are being made to celebrate big time and keep the "Niner Gang" safe.

During the 49ers NFC Championship game vs. Green Bay, The Faithful yelled and cheered for hours.

It'll be like that, times 100 on Sunday at SPIN San Francisco in SOMA where the "Niner Gang" will converge to watch the Super Bowl, a special 49ers menu on tap for a hungry crowd.

"Yes, people get hungry when they watch football on TV," said SPIN SF manager Malin Pettersson.

In the Mission District, Barrel Proof bar is ordering lots of food and drink for Sunday, offering The Faithful a perfect place to watch 'Niner victory.

"We've got 28 TVs. drinks, light menu.. it's going to be Nuts," said Bartender Daniel Garland.

"Nuts" is what the city is getting ready for. Starting at halftime, it plans to close Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 21st.

And at 24th Street between Bartlett and Potrero Avenue, near where some rowdy crowds got a little carried away back in 2014, when the Giants won the World Series.

Police in riot gear showed up to keep the peace.

The CHP will be out in force on Sunday, they urge everyone not to drink and drive.

"If you're going to drink alcohol, please have a sober designated driver," said CHP Officer Bert Diaz.

