Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. This is the Niners' seventh appearance in the Super Bowl. They won all five they went to between 1981 to 1994 and lost to the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

WHERE?


Super Bowl 54 will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

WHEN?


Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PT today.

WHO'S PERFORMING?


Multi-platinum singer, songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to co-headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

WHO TO FOLLOW?


ABC7 News has a team of reporters in Miami to bring you all the sights and sounds of Super Bowl week. Sports anchors Larry Beil and Chris Alvarez, reporters Julian Glover and Amanda del Castillo, and South Bay Community Journalist Dustin Dorsey will keep you up-to-date on the players and fans.

And go here to learn about the ABC7 crew in Miami. Including how Amanda del Castillo got a big send off from a 49ers legend!

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.

